Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti thiks Manchester City "seem unstoppable" but believes his side will have an "equal game" against them.

On the eve of the Champions League semi-final first leg, he emphasised City are more than just their record-breaking striker Erling Haaland.

"Obviously Haaland is a very dangerous player," Ancelotti said. "He's showing impressive qualities, above all with goalscoring.

"But just talking about Haaland means not talking about a complete team that plays good football, defends well, attacks, that has ideas.

"We're not setting up for a game to stop Haaland but to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But, I think we can have chances to have an equal game and one that we can win."

City seemed primed to go through against Real at this stage last season, before a late fightback from the Spanish side ended their hopes.

"They are a more complete team than last year," said Ancelotti. "They had a very good forward in Gabriel Jesus, but he has different characteristics to Haaland.

"Today, they can take advantage more of long balls, because they have a very tall striker, and behind him is [Kevin] De Bruyne, so they can win balls in the air.

"They have not changed their style. They are very well organised at the back and a team that handles the ball very well."

The Real Madrid manager also dismissed concerns playmaker Luka Modric was a doubt for the game.

"He can play without problem," said Ancelotti.