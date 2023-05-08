Ancelotti praises 'unstoppable' Man City
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti thiks Manchester City "seem unstoppable" but believes his side will have an "equal game" against them.
On the eve of the Champions League semi-final first leg, he emphasised City are more than just their record-breaking striker Erling Haaland.
"Obviously Haaland is a very dangerous player," Ancelotti said. "He's showing impressive qualities, above all with goalscoring.
"But just talking about Haaland means not talking about a complete team that plays good football, defends well, attacks, that has ideas.
"We're not setting up for a game to stop Haaland but to stop a team that seems unstoppable. But, I think we can have chances to have an equal game and one that we can win."
City seemed primed to go through against Real at this stage last season, before a late fightback from the Spanish side ended their hopes.
"They are a more complete team than last year," said Ancelotti. "They had a very good forward in Gabriel Jesus, but he has different characteristics to Haaland.
"Today, they can take advantage more of long balls, because they have a very tall striker, and behind him is [Kevin] De Bruyne, so they can win balls in the air.
"They have not changed their style. They are very well organised at the back and a team that handles the ball very well."
The Real Madrid manager also dismissed concerns playmaker Luka Modric was a doubt for the game.
"He can play without problem," said Ancelotti.