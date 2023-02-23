Analysis: RB Leipzig 1-1 Man City

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

An away draw in the knockout stage of Europe should be considered a very decent result, but City boss Pep Guardiola will likely be frustrated that his side failed to once again make their first-half dominance count.

They had gone into the game looking to respond after they were held by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, once again conceding in the second half after scoring before the break.

They controlled proceedings in the early stages of this game as Leipzig rarely ventured beyond their own half and once Riyad Mahrez scored it seemed only a question of how many more goals City would score.

But despite their possessional dominance, City found it hard to create too many chances, not helped by the absence of Kevin de Bruyne through illness.

Erling Haaland struggled to make an impact on his return to Germany, but really should have scored with one of his few chances in the second half, racing forward before dragging his shot well wide.

But while City may be frustrated not to have come away with a win, they will be confident of getting the job done back at the Etihad where they have won 17 of their 19 games this season.