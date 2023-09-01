Speaking to club media about his deadline-day move to Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch said: "I'm very happy that the deal is done and I'm finally here.

"If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that's why [it was the right club].

"Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I'm going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am."

Get Liverpool news alerts sent directly to your device