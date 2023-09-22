'A truly spirited performance & so many positives in defeat'

We asked for your thoughts on Aberdeen's battling 1-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here's what some of you said:

Calum: Proud of the lads, a much better, very disciplined performance against one of the tournament favourites. Undone by a penalty and a set-piece. I hope that the management team take learnings from this, as the back three has been our weak point all season. If we use this performance as a catalyst then we can truly kick on.

Andrew: A good energetic performance. The centre-backs did okay. Passing out from the back is not our forte. The real question is whether this can be repeated domestically. We did well in Sweden only to struggle in Paisley.

Paul: Proud to be a red. We looked like a proper football team. Character, determination and leadership all over the pitch. The subs were great too and Robson made the changes at the right time. Just hope these players can step it up and play with such belief and passion every game now.

Anon: Best 90-minute performance I've seen so far from Aberdeen this season. Promising signs.

George: A truly spirited performance from every Dons player and although it ended in a defeat there are so many positives to be taken from the game. The one disappointment was the so-called supporter who threw the pyrotechnic into a family section of the home stadium, I sincerely hope the culprit will be banned for life.

Fred: A very good fighting performance, much more like Aberdeen. We could have had a draw against a very impressive and expensive team. My real question is why are we persisting with Duk, who is only a shadow of last season - are our new forwards not up to the job? All in all a good night's work but a real acid test will be Ross County.

Alan: What a stadium, what a great home support, by far and away the best venue I have been to. A very good performance by the Dons. The only spoiler of a fantastic experience was the clown who threw the flare into the home support. Hope he gets banned for life.

Callan: I wouldn't say the result was bad because we were in Germany. Polvara had a good finish.