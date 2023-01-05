'I wish I could stay' - Klich bids emotional farewell to Leeds

Mateusz Klich says it has been a dream to play for Leeds as he bid an emotional farewell to the club.

The midfielder has agreed for his Leeds contract to be cancelled so he can move to a Major League Soccer club in the United States.

He said: "I wish I could stay, but I have never enjoyed being on the bench and I want to play as much as I can in the coming years and that is why I am closing this chapter, but I will never forget my time in Yorkshire."