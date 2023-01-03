Laidlaw signs new deal until 2026

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has signed a new contract that will keep him in Dingwall until the summer of 2026.

Laidlaw signed from Hibs in 2019, and made his 100th appearance for the club earlier this season.

“It’s been fantastic to get this new contract in place in terms of committing to the club for a longer period," Laidlaw said in a statement on the club website.

"My family and I have really enjoyed our 3 and-a-half years here so far and we now look forward to the challenges ahead here in the Highlands.”