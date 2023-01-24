Significant changes needed to save Hibs' season

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs exited the Scottish Cup after a second 0-3 loss to city rivals Hearts this month. It seen by many as make or break for Lee Johnson, his mini revival of two games without defeat prior to Sunday’s match having done little to change the mood of the Hibernian support.

Johnson’s team played well in large spells of the match, but another round of defensive lapses and wastefulness in attack saw Hearts emerge comfortable winners in the end.

Johnson stated post-match that Hibs now need to focus on finishing in third or fourth in the league now - a statement that was met with a large amount of derision from some sections of the support - who, having watched Hibs succumb to defeat to every top flight team bar Motherwell have taken Johnson’s words with a large pinch of salt.

New signing James Jeggo joined Lewis Stevenson in midfield. Stevenson, naturally a left back, featured in midfield in a 0-1 defeat to Hearts sixteen years ago, and it says as much about the longevity of the player as it does the woefulness of Hibs’ transfer activity that he was called upon to play out of position again on Sunday in Hibs’ biggest game of the season.

Of course, Stevenson didn’t let anyone down, but serious questions need to be asked as to whys we are relying on him all these years later.

For Hibs, it feels very much like the season is over, with there being very little belief amongst the support that a top four finish is in any way realistic, barring some significant changes in personnel both on and off the pitch between now and the end of the season.