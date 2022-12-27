McInnes wants complete performance as Killie bid to end Dons hoodoo

Derek McInnes has warned Kilmarnock can’t afford another sluggish start as they attempt to end an 11-year wait for a home win over Aberdeen.

The Rugby Park side have turned in poor first-half performances in both games since the winter break, losing 3-1 at Hearts then drawing 2-2 at Motherwell after fighting back in the final 20 minutes with 10 men.

McInnes wants a complete performance against his former club, who have lost three in a row but boast a squad put together with “huge investment”.

"It's important we concentrate on our own performance, regardless of what team is coming and what form they are in,” said Killie boss McInnes.

"What you would say is that Aberdeen have accumulated a very talented squad. There's been a huge investment in that squad and you can see they have a lot of good players.

"We just want to try and maintain a strong home-win ratio. The vast majority of our points have come at home and it's important we try and take the opportunity.

"Some teams we have a good record against as a club and others we don't. We just want to make sure that any team coming here don't really enjoy the game, they find it tough, and the vast majority of games this season it's been like that.

"But we are looking for more of a 90-minute performance. We have shown even in the two games we have had since we came back, two second-half performances that you would expect from ourselves.

"When you are coming up against teams of Aberdeen's quality, 90-minute performances are normally what it takes to give yourself a chance."