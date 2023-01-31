Transfer news: Maguire turns down Inter loan

Gossip graphic

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has turned down a loan approach from Inter Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford - but will reassess his position in the summer. (Star)

United have also received 10 loan offers for winger Anthony Elanga, with Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven among the clubs interested - but boss Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave. (FourFourTwo)

Meanwhile, United forward Charlie McNeill is in talks to join League Two side Newport County on loan, while defender Di'Shon Bernard is discussing a move to League One Portsmouth. (Mail)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column