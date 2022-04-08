'Win gives us stronger position'

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Sport after the 1-0 win over Wolves: "You want to enjoy playing at home. I think in recent weeks the supporters have created a great atmosphere. I think the supporters are enjoying seeing a team willing to run and fight for every ball.

"I think it was a sense of achievement off the back of three defeats and a disappointing second half against Tottenham.

"It has put us in a stronger position but I still think we have work to do. The home games are key for us but we want to pick up points wherever we go.

"I think with the type of game it was it was easy for us to lose shape and discipline and commit too many forward. I think the discipline and responsibility we showed was really good.

"At this stage of the season it is about results. We are well aware we need to continue to get points. I think it’s results over performances at the moment. There will be a time when we can evolve."