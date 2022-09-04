Van Bronckhorst has decision to make on McLaughlin - gossip

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a decision to make on his first-choice goalkeeper after raising doubts over Jon McLaughlin in Saturday's 4-0 derby defeat to Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Ajax warmed up for their Champions League encounter with Rangers by thrashing Cambuur 4-0, with ex-Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey grabbing an assist. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers manager Van Bronckhorst accused his players of not being ready for Celtic his side's Old Firm loss. (Daily Record), external

But the Dutchman insists his Rangers players need to take the defeat on the chin with their Champions League group-stage opener on the horizon. (Glasgow Times), external

Pictures have emerged of Rangers players James Sands and Malik Tillman dining out with international team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers in the hours after Saturday's Old Firm derby. (Scottish Sun), external