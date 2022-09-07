Manchester United and Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation of Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona, before a possible move for the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder in January. (Caught Offside), external

Meanwhile, Ajax's Dutch striker Brian Brobbey says he was approached by manager Erik ten Hag to join United this summer. (ESPN.nl via Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column