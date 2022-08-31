Charlie McCann believes "there is a clear pathway" to the first team at Rangers after making an impact off the bench against Queen of the South.

McCann's backheel set up Scott Arfield's second goal in Rangers' 3-1 Scottish League Cup win.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international joined Rangers from Manchester City last year and has three first-team appearances so far.

Teenager Robbie Ure scored the opening goal against Queens on his Rangers debut while fellow youngsters Adam Devine, Leon King, Archie Stevens, Paul Nsio and Zak Lovelace also featured.

"For all the B team lads and the (under) 18 lads it just shows them there is a clear pathway to the first team and the boss will give us opportunities," said McCann. "I think that is definitely the message.

"So it is obviously a really positive thing to be a young player at this club at the moment. If we get our opportunities and do well then hopefully we get more and that's definitely what I am striving for anyway.

"It is obviously a positive thing to be able to go out there at Ibrox and get a kick of the ball."