Vieira on Zaha, transfer window and Hughes
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League trip to face Newcastle.
Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace manager:
On Wilfried Zaha, who Palace retained during the transfer window and whose stunning strike against Brentford was his 13th goal in 20 Premier League games in 2022, Vieira said: "It's about him feeling comfortable on the field and the quality is there for him to score those goals."
Despite failing to add any new players on deadline day to the four already signed, Vieira said: "From the opening day I was happy with the group we had. We’ve been clear about not bringing in players to make numbers."
Palace have no new injury concerns and Will Hughes has trained and will travel to Newcastle.
Vieira says the transfer window "wasn't stressful" because "we had a clear idea about what we wanted to do". He added: "We knew the profile of player we wanted, we didn't manage it for different reasons."
Now it has closed, he says "players who are here know they are here" and "we can concentrate on the next game against Newcastle".