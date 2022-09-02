Tuchel on Aubameyang, Fofana and 'showing a reaction'

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game against West Ham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Tuchel said Chelsea were "happy" to get a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang done on deadline day, adding that he was "keen to get back to the Premier League".

  • He said Aubameyang "never missed training" when they were together at Borussia Dortmund and that he "impacts the group in a positive way".

  • But Tuchel added that he couldn't yet join in with training because of his broken jaw, but that they would get a protective mask organised for next week.

  • Tuchel expects his side to "show a reaction" after the 2-1 defeat by Southampton. He added: "It's proven we can do it with this group so we need to find the right spirit and attitude in all of the matches."

  • He denied suggestions that Wesley Fofana disrespected Leicester with some of his comments on social media after leaving for Chelsea. He said: "He saw a chance for himself and an opportunity to convince Leicester to let him come to us. In the very end it happened, but towards me he was a very respectful person."