Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Newcastle aren't on a particularly good run and have only won once this season, but I like the way they play and they have deserved more from a couple of games they have drawn.

But the Magpies might be short up front here, with Alexander Isak definitely out, Callum Wilson on his way back from injury and Chris Wood picking up a knock on international duty.

So, I am going for a draw. Being honest, Fulham have surprised me with the way they have started this season so well, and they have a bit of confidence in defence as well as their attack. They clearly believe in the way they play.

Al's prediction: Aleksandar Mitrovic has been brilliant this season and, if fit, I reckon he will bag a couple more goals against his old team. Newcastle have not really got going yet, either. 2-1

