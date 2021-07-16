Tottenham are expected to complete a deal for 22-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this month after a breakthrough in talks with Bologna. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Spurs could make a move to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 25, but will have to meet his £26m release clause. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Tammy Abraham has been made available to Tottenham and Inter Milan by Chelsea, while the Blues are also tracking Harry Kane. (Telegraph), external

Southampton are reluctant to do business with Spurs over a move for striker Danny Ings (Standard), external, while the club also face competition from Arsenal in the race to sign France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, from Lyon. (Le10Sport - in French), external

Tottenham's interest in Dusan Vlahovic is to be fended off by Fiorentina, with the club wanting to tie the 21-year-old Serbia striker down to a new contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column