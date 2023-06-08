We asked for your views on Steven Naismith being put in charge of Hearts on a permanent basis.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Alan: Naismith was always taking over fully after seven games. Hearts enjoy giving first chances to coaches and he will bring more academy players in. Under Robbie Neilson we stopped using them which must be gutting. Are they going to keep that style of play up for a season? If so, big departures will need to happen.

Chris: If he can be half the manager he was a player then he will be tremendous, but let’s be honest it’s finances he needs and multi-millions in order to get third, let alone compete with the Old Firm. We need a whole new defence, some decent holding midfielders and also a good creative spark in the middle and back-up for strikers.

Aaron: Hearts have taken the cheap option again, not one bit of ambition from the board.

Stu: It’s a totally short-sighted decision. Hearts had the time to get the right appointment and have gone for Naismith, a man who with the greatest of respect has no experience. Where's the ambition? We should have stuck with Neilson, but the Hearts board buckled under fan pressure. I fear we will be back to looking for a new manager.

Calum: With the style of play we had in the last seven games, I do look forward to what can happen over the next season. I hope our young players are given game-time, we need to start producing real talent again!

Jamie: We need a new manager in with a good pedigree, we should keep Naismith on the coaching stuff but bring in a good manager with experience.

David: It’s a brilliant appointment, I’m delighted for Naismith, he deserved the chance based on the vast improvement since the split, now let’s go and do a Leicester next season.

Iain: I’m not overly excited by the decision but we did play some good attacking football at the back-end of the season. My main worry is that we get a bit over-aggressive which then bleeds into suspensions.

Anonymous: It’s massively underwhelming. I find it hard to believe Hearts and Aberdeen have both been unable to find anyone external that was better than their own untried coaches? Is Scottish football that unattractive now to managers?

David: It’s a brilliant decision, why did it take so long? The best news for a long time, he will keep everyone on their toes.

Ian: It’s the lazy and cheap choice, same old, same old. I would have preferred a new manager coming in with no connections to Hearts to freshen things up. I will obviously get behind him and wish him all the best but still disappointed at a missed opportunity.

Anon: I enjoyed the style of football he introduced and it made going to games much more interesting. Time will tell.