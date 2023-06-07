Abdoulaye Doucoure says he and his Everton team-mates "need to be much better" after they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

The 30-year-old midfielder proved the hero on the final day as his winner against Bournemouth held off Leicester City's late bid for survival and ensured the Toffees finished one spot above the drop zone.

However, he told the club website, external of his dissatisfaction with how the season panned out.

"We've been in this position for two seasons now so we can't go back to this every year," he said. "We are going to reflect on what happened and the mistakes we made.

"When you play for Everton, you need to be much better than that. You have to always give your best."

Despite their indifferent form over the campaign, he explained the team always had belief and credits that mentality as the reason why they stayed up.

"Tha manager always believed in us and every player believed in each other," he said. "At half-time, we knew Leicester were winning but we knew we needed to win no matter what.

"I am so happy and this goal was maybe the best and most important of my career."