Burnley earned their first win of the Premier League season in a hard-fought battle against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

We asked what you made of the game and here are some of your thoughts:

Ian: Burnley have the youngest average age in Premier League. They make mistakes, which costs them possession in midfield. It will be a tough year but, even if they are relegated, as long as they can keep the team together, with a couple of additions they have a bright future. Stick with us, Vincent. It will be worth it.

Brian: Burnley are learning and becoming stronger every game. There was a lot of pressure to absorb in the second half and it was a great response following the equaliser.

Lee: That win is huge - to let in a goal so late on and then do that! The fight to turn things around is what got us promoted last season. We must build on this and get something at home at the weekend. This month is so important for us. On to the next one.

David: Resilient and controlled performance by Burnley at Luton, who beat Everton in their previous game. This was always going to be a tight fixture so I'm very happy to have got our first win of the season.