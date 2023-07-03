Newcastle "took a long look" at new Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai but could not afford to make an approach, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies, who can offer Champions League football to prospective new signings, are keen to strengthen their midfield this summer but are restricted by Financial Fair Play rules, regardless of the wealth of their Saudi owners.

"They took a long look at him as he had definitely made their shortlist," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"People think they are bluffing about being constrained but obviously they have got to a point where they could not go up to £60m for him.

"They were waiting in the hope that perhaps he would still be on the market when his release clause expired so they could negotiate to bring his fee down.

"The interest was definitely there but I don't think they were ever really in the chase right now."

