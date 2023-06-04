Ross County 3-1 Partick Thistle: What did the manager say?

Ross County boss Malky Mackay: "We scored three against St Johnstone last week, we know we have goals in our team.

"Eleven v eleven today, we dominated the game. I just felt that as long as we got a goal, we would have a chance.

"Everyone wanted Partick Thistle in the Premiership, a trip to Glasgow rather than the Highlands.

"We're in a part of the country that is hard to recruit to, it's a rebuild every year, but we're still in the Premiership."