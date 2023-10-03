'McDougall's scoring exploits earned him the love & admiration of many'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Title contenders and Champions League qualifying incumbents St Mirren extended their lead over third-place Rangers at the weekend, though lost some ground on championship rivals Celtic.

For a couple of minutes during Celtic's early kick off, awaiting a VAR call to rule out Lennon Miller's bundled Motherwell opener, Buddies everywhere had as-it-stands tables open on their apps of choice and "so, if we beat Killie the day we're top?" typed out in their group chats.

In the end, thanks to a last-minute winner in North Lanarkshire and a tight contest in East Ayrshire, the Saints maintained their unbeaten league record but slipped slightly further away from another unlikely milestone in this ludicrous early-season run.

Last November, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers reign was brought to an end at the SMISA stadium. This year, such is the presumed fear of this fixture that Michael Beale has been relieved of his managerial duties before Sunday's trip to Paisley.

This has also paved the way for an 'emotional' return to the Paisley touchline for former manager Alex Rae in his capacity as a caretaker assistant to Steven Davis. The emotion referred to here is similar to that of bumping into an ex in a nightclub and realising that, despite regularly tweeting about how much they've moved on, they still use your Netflix account.

Perhaps more importantly, Sunday will also provide St Mirren with the opportunity to remember and pay tribute to the late great Frank McDougall.

Having joined the Saints in 1979 for a transfer fee which Stephen Robinson would love to have at his disposal in 2023, McDougall's goalscoring exploits earned him the love and adoration of many and he'll be sadly missed in both the central belt and north east.

RIP Frank.