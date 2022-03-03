Roman Abramovich's decision to sell Chelsea is not only hugely significant for the club, but for the Premier League as well, according to BBC Radio 5 Live football correspondent John Murray.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, he said: "It is no understatement to say that this is one of the most significant moments in the entire history of Chelsea Football Club and, certainly in the last two decades, for the Premier League.

"Under his ownership, Chelsea have been the country’s most successful football club ahead of all the other beasts whoever you name. Winning two Champions Leagues, five Premier Leagues, five-times FA Cup winners, all of the other trophies they have won as well.

"More than that for Chelsea, it has been the way he has run the club. The almost bottomless pockets. Before that we had never known anything quite like what Roman Abramovich did with an almost unqualified backing. An estimated £1.5bn and that is what has set his ownership apart and made the difference.

"Clearly uncertainty lies ahead. There will be another owner. Maybe it will be another super owner. Maybe it will be another multi-billionaire. But whoever buys the club, regardless of the wealth, you’d have to say it’s quite unlikely Chelsea will have another owner quite like Roman Abramovich."

