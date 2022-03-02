Spurs came unstuck against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup because they were too reliant on counter-attacking, according to former England keeper Robert Green.

Antonio Conte's side were undone by an extra-time winner from Boro teenager Josh Coburn and Green feels they should have done more to impose themselves on the game.

"They're the better side, with better players," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They started well and looked good for 10 to 15 minutes, but then they stopped.

"They were sitting there in a passive, defensive state and relied on being lethal on the break. They should not be doing that.

"It worked to good effect against Manchester City and Leeds recently but here Boro gambled, went toe to toe with Spurs and came off the better for it."

Listen to full analysis from the Riverside Stadium on BBC Sounds