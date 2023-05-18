Livingston v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

  • Joel Nouble is Livingston's top league scorer with seven goals this season, with six of these strikes coming at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

  • Dundee United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 league games, though that was a 2-0 victory against Livingston last month.

  • Livingston have lost their last three Scottish Premiership games, all by a 2-0 scoreline. They've not lost four in a row in the top flight since August 2021, while they last did so without scoring in March 2002.

  • Dundee United could win back-to-back top-flight meetings with Livingston for the first time since February 2005.

  • Livingston are unbeaten in their last six top-flight home games against Dundee United (W4 D2) since losing 2-0 in February 2005 under Richard Gough.

