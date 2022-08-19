Scott Parker says he expects Bournemouth to buy and sell players before the transfer window closes.

The Cherries boss has already brought the likes of Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier to the club during the window, which closes on 1 September.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent he said: "We are expecting to bring some in. People in those places are trying to bring some in for us and maybe some will leave the club as well."

Parker's side take on Arsenal on Saturday, a week on from a defeat to Champions Manchester City.

Parker added: "There were a lot of pluses That's mad to say after a 4-0 defeat.

"Over a period of time we have seen teams go there and to go three down as early as we did, it can turn into a bit of a rout.

"My team showed big courage and desire. No heads dropped. It was as stubborn performance, albeit a 4-0 loss."

Listen to Parker speak to BBC Radio Solent here