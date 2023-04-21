Game of the weekend: Aberdeen v Rangers

Aberdeen thought they were on their way to a first home win over Rangers since 2016 back in December until Scott Arfield stunned Pittodrie with a stoppage-time double.

The Dons appear to be made of sterner stuff these days, having kept five clean sheets in their current run of six straight wins.

January signings Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have formed a formidable defensive barrier and Luis 'Duk' Lopes is on fire up front, with six goals from his past five outings.

Celtic could well be 15 points clear before kick-off, so a home win would effectively seal the title, given the leaders' whopping goal difference advantage.

However, Rangers are unbeaten in 10 Premiership visits to Pittodrie (W6 D4) and have failed to score just once in the league this season.

Ibrox skipper James Tavernier loves a goal against Aberdeen. He has 12 of them, which is the most any player has against a single opponent in the division. And Arfield reminded us of his penchant for late goals last weekend with the last of five against St Mirren.

Under Michael Beale they have yet to drop points to any opponent other than Celtic and they cannot afford to allow any more doubt to set in the week before a Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with their Old Firm rivals.