Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Brighton, although the squad could be rotated following the draw with Southampton.

Nemanja Matic remains doubtful due to a shin injury but Fred could feature after completing Covid-19 isolation.

The Seagulls have the same squad available from the win at Watford last weekend.

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are their only absentees.

Who makes your United XI?

Pick your Albion line-up