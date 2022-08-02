Hughes 'deserved all the praise he got' - Clark

Celtic legend John Clark paid tribute to his former team-mate John Hughes, who died on Monday at the age of 79.

He told BBC Scotland: "His best position I thought was when he was playing from the left and coming in, he was a handful for the full-backs away back then. Because once he got a run on them he could just knock them out of the road. Plus the fact he was a good goalscorer as well.

"He had good ability, and he was a big strong lad. And he deserved all the praise he got."