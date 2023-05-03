Hearts urged to agree new deals with duo - gossip
- Published
Ex-Hearts attacker Ryan Stevenson urges the club to agree new deals with Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith. (Record), external
Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan believes Australian compatriot Nathaniel Atkinson can enjoy a new lease of life at Tynecastle under interim manager Steven Naismith. (Herald - subscription required), external
One-time Hearts coach Jon Daly has been put in interim charge of St Patrick's Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external