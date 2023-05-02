Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for his comments in the aftermath of Liverpool's 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The German has until 5 May to appeal the charge, which focuses on his comments about officials.

Klopp drew scrutiny for celebrating in front of the fourth official when his side scored an injury-time winner.

On BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton explained he feels a touchline ban is in order.

