Frank Lampard says moving Dele Alli into the frontline could be a temporary solution as he plans for six weeks without lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

With last season’s top scorer Richarlison now at Spurs, and Salomon Rondon suspended for Saturday’s opener against Chelsea, Lampard admitted he was scouring a number of options to ensure his side still carried a threat.

“Dele made his name as a second striker off Harry Kane, when he was having his great years at Tottenham,” Lampard said. “If you look at the areas in our squad where we need solutions, he’s in the running."

Alli has operated further forward in pre-season, scoring twice against Blackpool, and Lampard admitted using him there would be a question of balance.

Lampard added: “Can you hit it into him like we would with Dominic? No. But he is a player that drops between the lines a bit more and helps us get possession in forward areas.

“We have to balance that without trying to take away the threat in the box."

When pressed on transfer targets, Lampard refused to discuss individual players but said “it was pretty clear” the forward line was an area they would look to strengthen.

“We’re not the only team with areas of the pitch that are lighter,” he said. “It sounds great to say you’d get all your business done early but sometimes it’s not that cut and dried.”