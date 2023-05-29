Leicester should 'take their time' choosing next manager

Leicester's next managerial appointment shouldn't be a "rushed decision", according to former player Matt Piper.

Brendan Rodgers was sacked at the beginning of April after four years with the club, with the Foxes sitting in the relegation zone.

Dean Smith, alongside assistants Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, were appointed until the end of the season with eight games remaining, but couldn't save the former Premier League champions from relegation.

"I'd want them to take their time with it [appointing the next manager]," said former winger Piper, speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"It's important to get someone in place of course, so the fans have got clarity and we can get behind whoever the individual is going to be, but you don't want it to be a rushed decision.

"We can look back now and start picking apart some of the decision making from last season and sacking Brendan without a plan was clearly a mistake.

"Those two games that [Adam] Sadler and [Mike] Stowell took over for, we're hearing noises now that they felt a little bit out of their depth and they didn't quite know what they were doing. It was put on them at the last second and then the appointment of Dean Smith was a little bit last second and clutching at straws really."

No decision has been made yet on whether former Aston Villa boss Smith will continue with the club into the Championship, but Piper feels it will be a tough job for whoever takes charge.

"They were just hoping that he could get a bounce that he clearly didn't get enough of to keep us in the Premier League, so it's going to be a massive appointment, a huge job," he added.

"It's going to have to be someone hungry, someone who really wants to prove themselves but has already shown qualities and the skillset we're going to need because it's going to be a very difficult job."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds