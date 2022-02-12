Watford v Brighton: Confirmed team news
Roy Hodgson sticks with the same Watford side beaten 1-0 at West Ham in midweek, with Ismaila Sarr named on the bench after returning from his Africa Cup of Nations victory with Senegal.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis.
Brighton make two changes following last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Tottenham, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck replacing Yves Bissouma and Solly March, who are both on the bench.
Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister also return to the squad following their absences with Covid-19.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Welbeck.