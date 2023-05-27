Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I know Roy Hodgson is getting on a bit, but Crystal Palace can't be in a rush to get rid of him.

He has done a remarkable job since being appointed at the end of March, so who is going to come in and do any better?

Whatever the future holds for Roy, he will want to end this season with a win and Nottingham Forest's awful away record makes his side heavy favourites, especially with Eberechi Eze in such fine form for the Eagles.

Forest have won only one of their 18 league games on the road so far - at Southampton in January - and have picked up seven points in total.

I don't see them adding to their tally here, but they are staying up and that is the most important thing.

Devendorf's prediction: Another tough one but Palace are at home and this could be Hodgson's final game as a manager - yet again. I think they are going to give the old man a win. 1-0

