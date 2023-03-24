Bournemouth recorded a pre-tax loss of £55.5m in their 2021-22 annual accounts.

Chief executive Neill Blake said it follows "a strategy of targeted expenditure on valuable assets within the playing squad" as the Cherries were promoted back to the Premier League last season.

"The directors maintain close control over cash flow and continue to develop and maintain policies with the aim of ensuring the club is run in a sustainable and successful manner," he added.

"These policies are seen as vital in order to keep control over all club expenditure, in order to go some way to mitigating the risks arising from the inherent uncertainty over league status in the following season."

The loss comes after Bournemouth recorded a £17m profit during the previous financial year, while turnover was also down from £71.7m to £53.2m.