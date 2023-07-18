Having first joined the club at the age of seven, Marcus Rashford's stay will now be extended even further after signing a new five-year contract.

The academy graduate's breakthrough came in 2016 when he scored two goals on his debut against title-chasing Arsenal.

He has since gone on to make 359 appearances and scored 123 goals in all competitions.

After a difficult 18 months, Rashford was rejuvenated under new manager Erik ten Hag last season, reaching his highest goal-scoring tally in a single campaign with 30 and becoming the first United player to reach that mark in 10 years.