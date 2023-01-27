Bournemouth are interested in signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, with their move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21, looking like it has hit a stumbling block over medical concerns. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Jackson's injury issues have prompted Bournemouth to make a third bid for Bristol City and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, 23, which City boss Nigel Pearson admits has been accepted. (Dorset Live), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's gossip column here