The words of Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi about the news defender Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract with the club until 2026.

Albion academy graduate Dunk has 416 appearances for the Seagulls - making his debut in League One in 2010.

He will now lead Brighton into their first European campaign in 2023-24.

"I’m really happy he has signed this new contract," added De Zerbi.

"It’s good news for Lewis and the club."