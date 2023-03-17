Sutton's predictions: Man City v Burnley
- Published
For this week's Premier League and FA Cup predictions Chris Sutton faces Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler.
Sutton's prediction: 3-1
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not mess around in the FA Cup so you know they will field a strong team here.
Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship but they don't just get results, they also play a really good brand of football.
They will make it quite an open game, but City should have too much for them.
Chris Ostler's prediction: 3-0
Kompany has really impressed me with what he's done with Burnley this season, but I only see this tie going one way. City to win it comfortably.
Find out what Sutton and Ostler predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote