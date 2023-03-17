Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not mess around in the FA Cup so you know they will field a strong team here.

Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship but they don't just get results, they also play a really good brand of football.

They will make it quite an open game, but City should have too much for them.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 3-0

Kompany has really impressed me with what he's done with Burnley this season, but I only see this tie going one way. City to win it comfortably.

