Sheffield United v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have lost their opening league game in each of the last two seasons (0-3 v Chelsea, 0-2 v Arsenal). They've never done so in three consecutive top-flight campaigns before.

Sheffield United have won their opening league game in just one of the last nine seasons (D1 L7), beating Brentford 1-0 in 2017-18. They've lost their last three in a row, only once having a longer such run (4 between 1928-29 and 1931-32).