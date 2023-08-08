Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

They are both highly rated.

Carl Asaba, our Radio Sheffield summariser, consistently brings their names up and there is a buzz around both.

Are they ready to start in the Premier League? It is hard to say that about any young striker until they show they are up to it. It is probably best to ease both in and not rely on them.

I am keen to see Daniel Jebbison though and the fact he started the semi-final against Manchester City shows a degree of trust.

What is the hold up with Benie Traore’s visa and when will we see him in a Blades shirt?

I’m not an expert on the visa process so cannot shed much light there but these things can take time. Paul Heckingbottom is expecting it to be sorted this week.