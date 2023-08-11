Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

What are Gary O'Neil's three immediate priorities?

1. Get the squad onside

Although he did a great job at Bournemouth last year, O'Neil doesn't quite have the aura around him that Julen Lopetegui did. It's thought some players decided to join Wolves last season to play under the Spaniard.

With that being said, Lopetegui had been critical of the squad in the press, suggesting that they are not good enough to compete in the Premier League.

It's now down to O'Neil to win them over.

2. Push for incomings

Lopetegui had been desperately let down by the board and was in dire need of new additions - and it looks like O'Neil won't be backed either.

He probably does not want to rock the boat too much having been recently appointed, but he needs to continue to put pressure on the board to make this happen.

3. Get off to a reasonable start

Wolves’ opening fixtures are tough, but it’s important that they are not on the receiving end of too many comprehensive defeats.

A bad start to the season could turn Molineux toxic.

Projected starting XI for the opening fixture: Sa, Bueno, Dawson, Kilman, Doherty, Lemina, Gomes, Sarabia, Cunha, Nunes, Silva.