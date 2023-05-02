S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Where on earth do you start with Brighton 6-0 Wolves?

The Albion secured their biggest top flight win, scored six goals at Amex Stadium for only the second time and did it with Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo rested to the bench.

Roberto de Zerbi described it as the best game of his career and it is hard to disagree. Brighton looked physically and mentally exhausted when losing at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night and yet here they were, less than 72 hours later hammering Wolves.

Every player in blue and white was superb, but one deserves extra praise. He must be the most underrated player in the Premier League; I am of course referring to Pascal Gross.

Der Kaiser started the game in midfield. He scored the Albion’s second goal, getting himself into the perfect position and producing a clinical finish.

Better was to come 13 minutes later when Gross received a Julio Enciso pass 25 yards out, flicked the ball into the air with his first touch and then smashed a volley into the top corner.

A sublime showcase of skill and technique not greeted by cheers, but the glorious sound of 30,000 people collectively gasping in awe at what they had just witnessed.

Gross was on for the perfect hat-trick at that point and yet he finished the game at right-back after Joel Veltman departed injured. That sums the German number 13 up - the ultimate professional who always delivers for the team, no matter what position he is deployed in.

De Zerbi has hailed Gross one of the best he has ever worked with. High praise, but thoroughly deserved for a man who has earned the right to be talked about alongside the greatest Brighton players of all time.