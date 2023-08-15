Saints need reinforcements 'to be remotely competitive'

Jamie Beatson, We are Perth, external

A bad result, a poor performance, a squad in tatters - this is not a good time to be a St Johnstone supporter.

But I think we need to stay the course here. Steven MacLean is working under severe restrictions on budget and squad size, and we're going through a ridiculous injury crisis, with 10 first team squad members missing on Saturday. I can’t imagine Andy Considine at left back was anywhere near what MacLean had envisaged for that game.

I expect new signings and returns from injury by the time we visit Celtic Park in a couple of weeks. We absolutely need it if we’re to be remotely competitive.