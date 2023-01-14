Hibernian 2-2 Dundee United: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "We showed some resilience, which was good. It was two great finishes from Nizzy[Kevin Nisbet]. Did we perform as well as we could've done? No.

"We've got to give credit to a good Dundee United side actually. Statistically they're a better side than their league position.

"The point could be really important come the end of the season. It keeps the positive vibe in the camp going into next week.

"They're not bad lads, they're honest and work hard. They know the errors they've made today.

"We have to go back to work on it. It's certainly an area we need to strengthen."

Asked if any signings could come in before the Scottish Cup derby next week, Johnson said: "Potentially, I can't be sure, I can't be definite. We're spinning plates and talking to people. We're not idle in the market."