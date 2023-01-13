Premiership game of the weekend: Motherwell v Ross County

Having lost 3-0 away to then bottom side Dundee United at the tail end of December, it is Ross County's turn to face the potential of being cast adrift at the foot of the table.

Malky Mackay's side are already three points behind both United, who visit Hibernian, and Saturday's hosts as they head to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

A commendable point away to Aberdeen on their last away day was somewhat spoiled by last weekend's home loss to Livingston, leaving County without a win in six and having lost the other five.

Motherwell handed County their heaviest spanking of the season when they ran out 5-0 winners in Dingwall in October. Few would have predicted at the time, as Steven Hammell's side established an eight-point gap between themselves and their hosts, that they would now be dragged into the relegation zone.

However, Well are without a victory in seven outings and have not won on home soil in eight games, losing six of them. That's a run stretching back to August.

Dutch striker Kevin van Veen has at least ended the eight-game drought he endured immediately after his hat-trick in Dingwall by scoring twice in his last four outings.

However, should County repeat their win on their last visit to Fir Park in March, the Lanarkshire outfit will have been dragged firmly into the relegation mire.

