'He didn't want to go' - Thomson on Morelos' lucrative China offer

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson says striker Alfredo Morelos rejected a lucrative switch to the Chinese Super League in 2019 because he was holding out for a move to Europe.

Morelos was reportedly offered a £30m contract, external by Hebei China Fortune, who were willing to meet Rangers' £15m valuation of the Colombia international.

Lille held talks with Rangers the following year regarding Morelos, but he stayed put and will leave for free this summer unless he extends his Ibrox career.

"He didn't want to go," Thomson told BBC Sportsound of the Chinese offer. "I sat with Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale in the office and he [Morelos] didn't want to go.

"I sat in the building, so I've got an insight. You can't just sell a player at his highest value unless a club wants to buy him, the club wants to sell him, and the player wants to go.

"If the player wants to run down his contract, it's irrelevant how good you are at player trading model.

"I think his attitude has been poor. But they had a big offer from the Chinese club a few years ago and he wanted to go to Lille, he wanted to go to France, to Europe, and the money wasn't good enough so they didn't want to sell him at that time. Hindsight, they might have sold him.

"He didn't want to go for the big money [to China]. Steven, Michael and staff were happy for him to go at that time."