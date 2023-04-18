'Liverpool looked a completely different outfit to what we are used to'

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Diogo Jota was "the best player on the pitch" after the forward finally ended his Liverpool goalscoring drought.

Jota had gone 32 matches - over a year - without netting for the Reds before his double in the 6-1 win at Leeds United on Monday.

Ex-Leeds keeper Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "They looked a completely different outfit to what we are used to seeing.

"Jota was excellent, Salah was getting back to where we know he can be, Gakpo looks like he’s settled in, Jones was excellent in midfield with his vision and through balls.

"Liverpool just looked a threat every time they went forward.

"You look at the stats before the game: Liverpool won just 30% of their points away from home this season - only Nottingham Forest have lower. No team has conceded more away goals in 2023 with 14. You wouldn’t have said that looking at that team tonight.

"Jurgen Klopp’s treatment room is empty, he’s getting Firmino back, Nunez is back, Diaz is back, Thiago came off the bench. All of a sudden players are coming into form and coming back together.

"Yes, it’s too late for them and they have had a poor season to what they would expect, but they’ve got an outside chance of European football again.

"It is almost unthinkable that they wouldn’t have some form of European football. It’s been a slightly transitional season and I’m sure they will be back with a title challenge again next season."

Did you know?

Jota scored his first goals since scoring against Manchester City in the Premier League on 10 April 2022.

Liverpool scored two more goals in this game against Leeds than they did in their previous eight Premier League away games combined.

Mohamed Salah has scored nine league goals against Leeds, more than any other Liverpool player.

